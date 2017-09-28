Kriti Sanon Style Game Is On Point

Kriti Sanon has been keeping up her tryst with fashion lately. The actress has kept us intrigued with her style games giving us some major goals.

Pulling off the best outfits is every girl’s dream and we have certainly got Kriti Sanon on our mind when it comes to carrying every outfit stylishly and gracefully.

Kriti is known for her beautiful smile and perfect posture. Her flawless toned body compliments every outfit she wears.

Kriti Sanon turned heads this week with her ah-mazing appearances. She has simply wowed us with her looks, outfits, and her charm.

The actress was spotted at The Vogue Beauty Awards. She arrived in a sexy gown looking ultra glam. The ravishing black gown had strappy detailing over the waistline and thigh-high cut, pairing it with stellar hoops from Misho Designs which looked edgy and perfect. Keeping her makeup minimal with those smokey eyes, she looked hot AF

While we were stunned by her mesmerizing look, she came with a bam and amazed us with her beautiful Indian attire.

She looked regal in her green lehenga by Sukriti and Daakriti, paired it with ethnic jewellery pieces.

Kriti gave us some major hair goals by wearing a ‘gajra’ on the bun, keeping it natural with her makeup.

Kriti Sanon is definitely killing it one after another with her sense of fashion be it Indian or Western attire. Thumbs up for Kriti. Undoubtedly she is rocking it!!!