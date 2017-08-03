Kriti Sanon’s Bang On Reply To Bharavi Goswami’s Body Shaming Tweet On Her

Earlier, the Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami had tweeted about Kriti Sanon calling her a deranged woman.

The Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film ‘Raabta’ with Sushant Singh Rajput. Although the movie tanked at the box-office, the actress surely got a lot of fame with that film. She recently shared a video of herself dancing to her song from her film ‘Raabta’.

The self-proclaimed critic, the one, and only Kamaal R Khan criticised her video. He re-tweeted it writing, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!”

Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! pic.twitter.com/obW2MvRk42 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2017

Well, that is what KRK does all the time and it is something totally expected from him. But what came as a shock was another actress’ reaction on the same. ‘Hate Story’ actress Bhairavi Goswami went on re-tweeting KRK’s tweet which was criticising Kriti. She did not stop there and even commented body shaming the actress.

She wrote, “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better.”

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better https://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017

And now finally the ‘Raabta’ actress has reacted on the body shaming tweet on her!

The actress was the press event of her upcoming film ‘Bareily Ki Barfi’. She was asked upon by the media as to what are her views on Bhairavi’s comment on her body. To this Kriti replied by first asking, “Who is Bhairavi Goswami?”

When she was told that Bhairavi has worked in a film named ‘Hate Story’, she said, “I think, I’m just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also, so yeah.”

Now that was a perfect reply that anyone can give to such a comment! Wasn’t it?

What are your thoughts on Kriti’s comment? Please tell us in the comment section.