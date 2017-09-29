Kriti Sanon’s Fangirl Moment With Govinda

Kriti Sanon who visited a Navaratri event last night had a fangirl moment.

The actress shared the stage with one of Bollywood’s iconic actors Govinda.

Kriti Sanon took to her social media to share her Fan girl moment wherein she was seen shaking her legs with the dancing legend, Govinda.

The actress shared, “A moment i would remember.. Had never ever thought i would share the stage with #Govinda sir on this song! Thank you so much Sir!! #FanForever 🏻

Kriti joined Govinda while performing few of the evergreen chartbuster by the actor.

The excitement is not just limited to the Navaratri event, whats more interesting is that Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh also commented on the picture Kriti has shared on her Instagram handle.

Kriti Sanon turned heads as she was seen donning a beautiful green lehenga.