KRK Leaks Amitabh Bachchan’s Personal Message, Here’s How Big B Reacts!

Kamaal R Khan, known for always being in controversies by burning the heads of people is now in the news again. And this time it’s with Amitabh Bachchan.

But wait! What did we just read? Recently Amitabh Bachchan and KRK had a conversation that blew up the minds of people.

Well! Amitabh Bachchan texted KRK to thank him for his positive prediction. KRK then updated the screenshot of the conversation.

Here’s what KRK tweeted about the conversation.

“This is what I have earned in my life by own talent. And this is the proof that Me Me Me KRK is the Brand today.

Well! Sarkar of all, Amitabh Bachchan was gracious enough to have reverted to KRK and this what Amitabh Bachchan then wrote,

“@kamaalrkhan this is was my response when KRK saw trailer of Sarkar 3, liked it and predicted it to be a HIT !! lets hope so !!??

Also, the screenshot that KRK had posted mentioned Amitabh Bachchan saying to KRK,

“Thank you Kamaal.. Gracious of you to say so..you have become the predictive barometer of the box office..!! Hoping that this prediction comes true..!!

Well! Finally we got something good about KRK after all who messes with Amitabh Bachchan, Nobody!