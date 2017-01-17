Kung Fu Yoga Trailer: Jackie Chan And Sonu Sood In The Innovative Adventure

The outflow of Bollywood actors in non-Indian cinema is steadily increasing and it’s not just the west, but also Chinese cinema. After The Myth, where his character has a brief sojourn with India (and Mallika Sherawat), Jackie Chan returns to our country where he has a lot of fans and followers with his next movie, Kung Fu Yoga.

Since the time this Indo-Chinese venture, Kung Fu Yoga has been announced with Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani in leading roles, the theatrical trailer of this film has been eagerly awaited. The filmmakers have unveiled the trailer today on YouTube.

The trailer is packed with action and fast car chasing scenes. In some parts it almost feels like a Rohit Shetty film with the shots of car chasing and turning over scenes. Jackie Chan is his usual self with stunts which are very well performed and has the most focus on him in the trailer. Sonu Sood is also quite impressive in his action avatar as the main antagonist in the film. Disha Patani of the MS Dhoni fame looks ravishing in the bits shown of her during the trailer. There are some gags involving animals like lion and hyenas.

The only sore in the trailer is the reinforcement of Indian stereotypes – people riding elephants and camels, the mystical sadhus, and even a statue of Lord Shiva.

The story of Kung Fu Yoga is Jack (Jackie Chan), a world-renowned archaeology professor, and his team are on a grand quest to locate a lost ancient Indian treasure when they are ambushed by a team of mercenaries and left for dead. Using his vast knowledge of history and kung fu, Jack leads his team on a race around the world to beat the mercenaries to the treasure and save an ancient culture in this innovative action-comedy.

Directed by Stanley Tong, the movie is slated to release on February 3, 2017 in India.

One question that lingers on with you after the trailer is the name of the film, there is a lot of Kung Fu, but where is the yoga? Is that another Indian stereotype?

Tell us what you thought about the trailer! Will you watch it?