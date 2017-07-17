Kushal Tandon And Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh To Go Off-Air? Here’s The Truth!

There have been reports doing the round of media about Kushal Tandon And Jennifer Winget’s daily soap Beyhadh to go off-air!

The TV show Beyhadh is very popular amongst the audience because of the regular twists and turns in the show. And the most loved character of the show is Maya who keeps the show intriguing with her obsessive nature. People also love watching the sizzling chemistry between Maya (Jennifer) and Arjun (Kushal).

But there have been many reports doing the rounds of media about the show going off-air in the month of August. This has brought disappointment amongst the fans of the popular TV series.

But let us inform you all that this has happened due to a mistake by Rakshit Wahi. Rakshit, as a child artist, plays the role of Shubh in the series. What actually happened was that the child actor accidentally made an Instagram post writing that the show will go off-air in August. It was very soon that he started getting flooded with messages from people asking if the news was true.

According to a report of Catch News, the child actor later clarified that the Instagram post was just a mistake. He also said that the show will continue to run on the TV.

It is also to be mentioned that the show ‘Beyhadh’ was started as a finite series with just 260 episodes. This, in fact, has been mentioned by the star cast of the show including Kushal, Jennifer and Aneri Vajani.

The show is going to air its 200th episode today. And if the report of 260 episodes is true, then the show has still got more than two months.

Well, things can be made clear only when the makers or the star cast of the show come out to give a clarification!