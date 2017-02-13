Kushal Tandon Cannot Resist Ex-Girlfriend Gauahar Khan In This Photo!

Kushal Tandon is floored by Gauahar Khan’s oomph and style!

Model-actress Gauahar Khan and television actor Kushal Tandon became one of India’s most loved couple. But things didn’t work between them and soon after months, they parted ways. Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon ended their one-year relationship on a very sour note.

Last year, the two even had a nasty fight when Kushal allegedly spoke about her to a publication, which irked her badly. The two had a war of words on social media. However, the two patched up a few months back as friends on Instagram.

While they made it clear that they are not getting back, Gauahar and Kushal continue to be good friends. They keep having conversations on social media and also praise each other’s work.

Well, Gauahar recently shared her hot magazine cover photo. The picture clicked photographer Haider Khan caught Kushal’s attention and he couldn’t stop himself from sharing his ex-girlfriend’s photo.

He shared the hot picture of Gauahar on his Instagram with some beautiful words. He captioned the picture as “@haiderkhanhaider saw this picture … click by my brother Haider khan ….. could not risisset my self to share this picture of this stunner ….@gauaharkhan lady with grace , panache, ooomp and style with a golden heart ……

Letting bygones be bygones, Gauahar and Kushal have become two good friends and are surely setting out an example that ex-lovers can be friends with no awkwardness. Also, it’s quite evident that the two still hold a special place for each other in their hearts. Don’t you think?