Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Gen Next, Urvashi Kaur Lent A Stunning Start On Day 1!

Lakme Fashion Week 2017, the Summer Resort 2017 edition is back again and has kick-started today in Mumbai. The first show of the event was by Gen Next following the batch of new and ace designers. The fresh batch of designers kick started the event with their Bengal and vintage influenced collection. The second show of the day was by none other than Delhi-based ace designer, Urvashi Kaur. Urvashi Kaur’s collection witnessed something very unique that was created with heritage hand weaved textiles and also organic textiles. She is known for her bohemian, versatile, and textile-based designs that she got back through her amazing creations at LFW 2017.

11:11 by Urvashi Kaur got back some vintage style on the big platform in the hues of earthy tones. The collection skirts, tunics, dhoti pants, Salwaar Pants, jackets, palazzos, gave a lot more of the rich look on the ramp with the usage of hand woven and khadi textile. The final line up of Urvashi Kaur’s sheer flowy fabrics just stole the show.