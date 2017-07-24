Lauren Gottlieb Shares A Unique Post While Dancing At The Top Of Kaula Lampur Tower

Dancer-turned actress Lauren Gottlieb, known for her stint in ‘ABCD’, ‘ABCD 2’ & reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, has recently posted a picture of herself on VoxWeb. The ‘Voxie’ has lauren performing a dance step atop the Famous Kuala Lampur tower.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Lauren was recently in KL for a work cum leisure trip and decided to have some fun by posting a quirky picture on VoxWeb. “VoxWeb is a messaging and social media application developed around speaking-pictures or ‘Voxies’

Lauren has chosen a fun new way to interact with her fans and going by her first ‘Voxie’, we’re cant wait for more.

Lauren posted an image of herself at the top of the KL tower as a voxie on VoxWeb commenting on her experience while being there. Lauren was quoted saying “Hi guys, I am so excited this is my very first VoxWeb and I am sitting u know on the top of the world on Kaula Lampur Tower. Oh so nice !!” (sic)

Watch Video : Shilpa Shetty FOOLS Around With The Media 🙂