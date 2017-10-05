This LEAKED EMAIL Hints About Kangana Ranaut Been In A Physical Relationship With RK?

The battle of words between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is just unstoppable. While Kangana is going all out and giving statements, Hrithik Roshan has refrained from commenting anything on his spat with the actress. The latest turn of events brought to the forefront a police complaint filed by Hrithik on April 8, 2017. The complaint read that Kangana Ranaut had been stalking him and hounding him with over 3000 explicit emails.

Well, now new sets of leaked emails of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut are making headlines! Republic TV managed to get their hands on some of those emails that were sent by the actress to Hrithik Roshan.

The new emails reveal a new relationship of a mystery man abbreviated as ‘RK’. Sorts of media reports have been assuming ‘RK’ as Ranbir Kapoor and that these emails give hint about Kangana had a physical relationship with Ranbir.

Read the lead email here:

So I remember in one of the mails that rangu sent, she mentioned rk and me being friends with benefits.

Rangu was very keen that me and rk have a relationship because you both have exchanged some hostile mails and when rk met her he gave her a lot of importance.

Anyway, after you redeemed yourself at sanjay’s , she’s again jumped to your side.

Let me clarify my and rk’s equation once and for all, I give you all the right to discuss the events and facts as mentioned below with rk to confirm their authenticity.

he never paid any attention to me before queen, on few occasions i even got brotherly vibes from him but after he saw queen footage in phantom’s office he approached me on my bbm and started dropping funky links to videos and other random stuff.

when I was shooting in Gwalior for revolver, he made slight straightforward approach and in its response, i told him that i am in love with someone and i am distressed all the time( that was the time when you’d come to my b’day and tension between us was at its peak, i didn’t take your name but I thought if i tell him this, he will understand me better)

Further….

…then again we lost touch when i was in NYC, he texted asking howz NYC? and iasked him if he’d be interested in a physical relationship with me, he got a little intimidated and asked why not a regular relationship, to that isaid because said because i am in love with someone and i think he felt bad about it.

I have a feeling he knows its you though i never mentioned your name, iswear on my brother i love him the most.

Speaking to DNA recently, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan had said, “We gave our side of the truth to the cyber crime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic, relevant documents with all the emails and electronic gadgets. It’s now up to the authorities to decide who’s telling the truth. We’ve always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I’ve taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon.”

