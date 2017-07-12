Leaked Photos: Akshay Kumar And Mouni Roy On Sets Of Gold!

The actress Mouni Roy has joined actor Akshay Kumar on the sets of her upcoming Bollywood debut movie, ‘Gold’.

Mouni Roy became a household name due to her roles in TV serials. The actress has been in the news for all the right reasons in the recent past. She went on a holiday and posted some hot photos which made headlines. But, the most interesting one was when people got to know that she will be debuting in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar.

She enjoyed her holiday well, came back to India and now has reportedly started the shooting of her Bollywood debut movie, ‘Gold’. Well, she certainly struck gold with the movie. A fan page of Akshay Kumar shared pictures of both the actors shooting on the sets of the movie. Ever since the pictures were uploaded they are going viral.

Akshay sir and Mouni Roy snapped recently pic.twitter.com/wqsbEEt8rR — Team Akshay (@TeamAkshay) July 11, 2017

In the pictures, Akshay Kumar is dressed in a simple kurta-dhoti, a native wear for all Bengali babus. On the other hand, Mouni Roy is looking beautiful in a black and red saree and in a simple yet stylish blouse. Her hairstyle is just strikingly similar to any Bengali woman with curled-up hair, parted in between and tied in a plait.

: #AkshayKumar sir & #MouniRoy clicked on the sets of #Gold yesterday in UK.‬ A post shared by Akshay Kumar 24X7 (@akkistaan) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

The pictures are captioned: ‘Akshay sir and Mouni Roy snapped recently’. No more details about the shoot have been released but, according to reports, the movie’s shooting is going on in London.

Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TiOhw9P3YV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 1, 2017

The story of the movie revolves around the independent India’s hockey team, led by Kishan Lal, who won the first gold medal at the London Olympics,1948 after independence.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to release on Independence day next year, i.e., August 15, 2018.

