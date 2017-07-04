Leaving Behind Jhanvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, This Star Kid In Student Of The Year 2?

Ananya Pandey might be the one starring opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2!

The sequel to the 2012 release Student Of The Year has been in news since its director Karan Johar has announced it. But it has been more in news due to its probable star cast.

While the male lead of the film has already been announced, the suspense over the female lead has been going on for a long time. Tiger Shroff has bagged himself a role in SOTY 2, but the makers are taking a very long time in deciding over the heroine of the film.

The media had been buzzing with reports of Tiger’s girlfriend Disha Patani, Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan being roped in for the role. But leaving all of them behind, it might be Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey who is going to star in the film.

According to a report by a daily, the star kid has been finalised for the role which has been speculated enough to be bagged by other star kids for making their Bollywood debut. But nothing has been made official yet!

Talking about her daughter’s career choice, Chunky had earlier told an entertainment portal, “Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan (nephew) or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.”

Ananya Pandey has already created quite a buzz in the industry with her sizzling snaps that she keeps sharing via her social media handles. We are looking forward to her debut in the Bollywood industry!