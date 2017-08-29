Don’t Miss!! Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Special Video For Sidharth Malhotra

The Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha has recently posted a video wherein she is seen dancing on Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer ‘Gentleman’ song. This video of Sona was found on the LIKE app, a video editing app that is first of its kind with an embed of 3D magical effects. Interestingly, the app has already crossed the million mark in downloads.

With the added video editing effects, Sonakshi is totally killing it, so much so that her video seems more captivating than the original video. The app has found several admirers in Bollywood. Recently, National Award winning actor Shahid Kapoor posted a video online in which he can be seen dancing with special effects added to match his steps.

The app was launched by an array of celebs including Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Diljit Dosanjh and others who posted several entertaining videos and also asked their fans to try the LIKE app to show off their creativity.

It seems Sonakshi couldn’t get over with the app fever and made another video on Sidharth Malhotra’s song and dedicated her wishes to the actors of the movie ‘Gentleman’.

Its disco disco tiiiiiiime!! All the best @S1dharthM @Asli_Jacqueline and team #AGentleman for the big day!!! Cant wait to watch it today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/psbJaU9oGD — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 24, 2017

