Lipstick Under My Burkha Rebellion: Arjun Kapoor Shows How Real Men Stand With Strong Women

Arjun Kapoor supports the Lipstick Rebellion by posting a picture on his Twitter handle with a lipstick in his hand.

The Lipstick Rebellion was started off by Ekta Kapoor on Twitter. It has been receiving positive responses from the leading ladies of Indian Television. The common people are also supporting the cause with full vigour. It has not been an easy way for the film’s team. After facing many hardships, the movie is all set to release within the next two weeks.

Various people have joined the cause to bring change in the minds of people and uplifting women. It is not just a promotional method, it is a movement that Ekta Kapoor has sparked. The new person to join the bandwagon is Arjun Kapoor. The actor took to Twitter, posted a picture of himself holding a lipstick placed over the middle finger. He captioned the image: “Let no one tell u what to do

Here’s to all u amazing women out there! Real Men stand with strong women.#MenForLipstick#LipstickRebellion.”

Arjun Kapoor has always been vocal about his thoughts and he is among the most misunderstood. By taking this stand, he has shown that he is a real man and doesn’t need anyone’s label for that. The actor has always been vocal about his love for his mother and sister and today he showed respect for all the women in the world. He certainly deserves respect.

Reposting the actor’s tweet, Ekta Kapoor appreciated the actor’s involvement in the movement. She captioned the image and wrote: Here it is our fav boy the most misunderstood yet affable star we know! He is a darling of the masses( his films open bigger than many so-called stars ) n now he flags off the most imp part of the #lipstickrebellion campaign! We ask the men who support the ideology of ‘ equality’ to join the #MenForLipstick revolution! Thankuuuuuuu so much @arjunkapoor #Repost @arjunkapoor (@get_repost) ・・・ Don’t let anyone tell you what to do. Don’t let anyone tell you how to be. Here’s to all you amazing women out there: make your own rules! Real Men stand with strong women. Since Always. #MenForLipstick #LipstickRebellion. “

Lipstick Under My Burkha release on July 21.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Mubarakan which will release on July 28.

