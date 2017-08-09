Meer-E-Kaarwan From Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central Is A Soulful Number!

Finding its way to the top of chartbusters, Kaavaan Kaavaan from the movie Lucknow Central was received with much enthusiasm and gusto. Today the makers of the movie will be releasing their next song Meer-E-Kaarwan – a touching and heartwarming track.

Meer-E-Kaarwan is a soulful ballad that will definitely find its way to all the romantic playlists. A composition of Rochak Kohli, with the lyrics penned by Adheesh Verma, the song has the blissful voices of singers Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The song intercuts showing flashback of the Lucknow Central inmates spending precious time with their families and loved ones. The track resonates with listeners finding an emotional connect and making them empathize with the inmates.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment, Lucknow Central stars Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

Watch the song here: