Lucknow Central Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar to be out tomorrow.

The film Lucknow Central first look showcasing Farhan’s character as Kishen Mohan Girotra has created a huge buzz amongst the audiences.

Now the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of Lucknow Central.

Lately, we also came across one such instance that has come to notice is the intriguing image of Farhan Akhtar which has been doing rounds.

Farhan aka Kishen is drawing support from the quarter and his picture holding a slate stating and the tagline #KishenNirdoshHai has gone viral.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

‘Lucknow Central’ is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other.

The film has ensemble star cast like Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

‘Lucknow Central’ is already creating buzz for its mammoth jail set and intriguing storyline.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari, and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

Watch Video : Farhan Akhtar To Make A Biopic On Kapil Dev?