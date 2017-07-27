Lucknow Central Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Reveals Hidden Escape Plan

The movie ‘Lucknow Central’ released their first official trailer today.

Lucknow central revolves around the story of a man chasing his dreams of music. He (Farhan Akhtar) gets into trouble with the law and put into the most dangerous and notorious jail of the city, Lucknow Central.

The movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Ronit Roy, and Diana Penty along with Deepak Dobriyal, InaamUlHaq & Rajesh Sharma.

Kisan (Farhan Akhtar) lands in jail for allegedly murdering someone and is waiting for death penalty from the high court. The movie shows how he plans his escape via a band competition to be held in the jail. It focuses on the life inside a jail and how important survival of the fittest applies.

Farhan Akhtar and his sidekicks are planning on finding their freedom through the help of the band competition. Something that Farhan’s character had always dreamed of doing and unfortunately led him to jail.

Actor Ronit Roy plays the bad cop aka the villain of the film but we are still unsure of the actual enemy. Diana Penty has returned with this action after her romantic comedy movie ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ in 2016. The actress seems to play a serious role of a NGO worker in the escape plan.

The main idea of the film is to make a choice between freedom and your dreams.

The movie is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. ‘Lucknow Central’ is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. It is scripted by Ranjit Tiwari & Aseem Arora.

‘Lucknow Central’ is due to release on September 15th 2017.

Watch Video :