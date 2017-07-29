Lucknow Central Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From The Audiences

The trailer of Lucknow Central was released recently and it has been garnering appreciation for not only its story line but also the powerful performances by the ensemble cast.

The trailer is widely appreciated by not just the audience but also the B-town.

Biggies like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kunal Kohli among others have taken to Twitter to praise the trailer.

‘Lucknow Central’ exhibits the tale of a simple ambitious man caught in a tragedy that changes his life forever. The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar is an aspiring singer who idolizes Manoj Tiwari in the small town of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Kishen’s world turns upside down when he is falsely accused of a murder and is sent to Lucknow Central jail.

The innocent man is further exposed to the cruelties and realities of a jail. However, with a band competition being announced in the jail, Kishen drafts a risky plan to escape. He along with his jail inmates that he befriends form a band with the help of an NGO activist Gayatri Kashyap played by Diana Penty.

‘Lucknow Central’ is helmed by power packed performers like Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwa and Diaan Penty.

Presented by Nikkhil Advani, who has earlier won hearts with films like Airlift and D-day the film has got on board debutant director Ranjit Tiwari.

Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Lucknow Central' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari, and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

