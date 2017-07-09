Madhur Bhandarkar: I Am Telling On Record Anupam Kher Didn’t Charge For Indu Sarkar

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has evolved his brand of cinema based on real incidents, has geared up for the release of his next, Indu Sarkar, a period drama set during the Emergency in India. In an exclusive interview with us, the director revealed that Anupam Kher has not charged a single penny to work in the film. Yes, the versatile actor of the industry has worked for free.

Revealing about the same, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed, “I and Anupam Kher are very good friends…he wanted to work with me since a very long time..so many times he said on record also that I have been approaching Madhur since last 15 years and he never took me in the film. He always kept asking if I am there in the film or no..Even for Indu Sarkar, I told him it’s not a big role but it’s an impactful role. He immediately agreed to do and said he doesn’t want to lose this film. But I told him I don’t have a budget. He said ‘mein free mein kar lunga’. He did for free to be very honest. I am telling you on record he didn’t charge anything. That’s really very sweet of him. He said I want to be a part of this film and when you make a big film, you compensate that money. I am really very very gracious about what he has done.”

The ‘Fashion’ director further revealed how it was fun on the sets working with Anupam Kher. He said, “he is fun on the sets…for the first time, we have worked together and we enjoyed.We gelled very well…my all actress and actors who work with me always vouch for me that I am a fun loving person on the sets. I make serious cinema but behind the scenes, there is a complete laughter riot. There’s complete different side of mine on the sets. My humour, my one-liners, my Madhurism words…its completely different. I think the whole journey has been great…I am a person who is like switch on switch off kind of a filmmaker on the sets. I don’t get serious by saying don’t talk to me for two hours because I am upset. I am fun on the sets but also I am focused on my film and script that I am doing”

Directed by Bhandarkar, the movie is set during the period of Emergency in India, 1975 to 1977. During that period, the then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi, declared a state of emergency across the country.

‘Indu Sarkar’ also stars Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Tota Roy Choudhury. The film releases on July 28.