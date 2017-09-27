Mahesh Babu Starrer SPYder Hit Or Flop? Twitter Reacts!

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated film SPYder finally hit the screens this morning. The film sees Mahesh Babu as Shiva, an Intelligence Bureau official. The film also stars actress Rakul Preet Singh opposite, Mahesh Babu.

As per media reports, the film has released in the US across 800 screens, making it the second biggest Telugu release after S S Rajamouli’s epic film Baahubali: The Conclusion. SPYder brings Mahesh Babu and director AR Murugadoss together for the first time, which itself had left audience excited to know what’s the store.

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual spy thriller had created a lot of excitement among the audience but could it really live up to audience expectations? Check out audience review right below before you decide to watch this film over the weekend.

SPYder also features R J Balaji and Priyadarshi in supporting roles.

Here’s Twitter verdict:

#Spyder needed a cup of tea ☕️ after that headache. Review rayalante em rayalo ardam katledu. I really wished this movie was a hit but alas — TollywoodMoviezzzzzz (@TollywoodMovz) September 26, 2017

#Spyder #Review 1st Half👌👌

Super Interval Bang Sensational 2nd Half

Story Climax & VFX Values👌 Haali Haali, Sj Surya BGM🤗🤗 3.5/5 – Hit pic.twitter.com/VkYHrMoety — KAGISMTWEETS (@kagismtweets) September 26, 2017

#SPYder Seems Hit in TN & Getting Mixed Review in Telugu. This is What Makes Real that These Kind of Intelligent Films Works In TN Only — தமிழன் (@KKRFan2008) September 27, 2017

One of the better action flicks. Don’t go by initial word of mouth. This should be a winner in the long run. Loved it #Spyder — గండ్ర గొడ్డలి (@Gandra_Goddali) September 27, 2017

#SPYder Tamil interval – @ARMurugadoss once again proves why he is one of the top directors in india ! @iam_SJSuryah – Gokka Makka ! 👌 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 27, 2017

@ARMurugadoss always disappoints with Telugu starts… be it #Stalin or #SPYder … something to think… — Joy Samuel Carie (@joy_samuel79) September 27, 2017

Done with #SPYder… It's a reminder on "Save Humanity".. The encounter between Hero and villain is highlight of the film.. Loved it.. — Shrinu Nakka (@Imshri09) September 27, 2017

Special Mention 2 #HarrisJayraj For Awesome BGM !!!

It's his BGM at Places that makes movie much better than it is #SPYder — Pavan (@pavaangowda) September 27, 2017

Watched #spyder just now..Murgadoss sir is fantastic with his way of showing the script..Maheshbabu did a good… https://t.co/6rdXKchMre — chandra shekhar (@shekhaer) September 27, 2017