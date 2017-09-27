Mahesh Babu Starrer SPYder Hit Or Flop? Twitter Reacts!

spyder

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated film SPYder finally hit the screens this morning. The film sees Mahesh Babu as Shiva, an Intelligence Bureau official. The film also stars actress Rakul Preet Singh opposite, Mahesh Babu.

As per media reports, the film has released in the US across 800 screens, making it the second biggest Telugu release after S S Rajamouli’s epic film Baahubali: The Conclusion. SPYder brings Mahesh Babu and director AR Murugadoss together for the first time, which itself had left audience excited to know what’s the store.

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual spy thriller had created a lot of excitement among the audience but could it really live up to audience expectations? Check out audience review right below before you decide to watch this film over the weekend.

SPYder also features R J Balaji and Priyadarshi in supporting roles.

Here’s Twitter verdict:

 

bollywoodMahesh Babumahesh babu SPYderspyder