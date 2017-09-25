Mahira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Photos Go Viral, Pakistani And Bollywood Stars Stand In Defence!

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s recently made headlines after the two were spotted together in New York. The pictures of Ranbir and Mahira catching a smoke break together out on New York’s city streets took the Internet by storm. Well, their pictures sparked not only relationship rumours but also got Mahira Khan trolled for ‘smoking’ and wearing a ‘backless’ dress.

After the pictures went viral, Ranbir Kapoor issued a statement and called out the trolls for unfairly judging Mahira Khan. He said, “I’ve gotten to know Mahirah in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love.”

He added, “PS – Both smoking and hate are injurious to health”

While a number of haters trolled the actress, Bollywood stood up in her defence. B-town stars Varun Dhawan, Zarine Khan, Parineeti Chopra and many others kept their word about the pictures that are going viral on social media.

Read out what Bollywood stars have to say:

Ali Zafar writes an open letter:

Varun Dhawan, whose Judwaa 2 is set to release, told PTI in an interview- “Shame on them for shaming her.”

At the trailer launch of Golmaal Again, Parineeti Chopra reacted to Mahira Khan trolling for smoking. She said, “I’ll just say one line. It’s a little unfair. Everybody knows it’s unfair and it’ll stop. Today, because of social media, everything becomes too big a deal.”

In an interview with The Indian Express, actress Zarine Khan spoke- “Oh, she is a girl, she is wearing a short dress and she is a Muslim, she is from Pakistan. I know all these things.”

Father Rishi Kapoor who spoke in his son’s and Mahira’s defence. He told HT- “I only saw them on Twitter, not on Instagram or Facebook, because I am only on Twitter. It’s not that I saw these pictures before or I know anything about this already. You see, Ranbir is a young star, he is unmarried, he’s a bachelor. He can meet anybody whoever he wants to, and if people are going to invade in his privacy, it’s not done. And I can’t say anything about all this because he’s a young man and he has the choice of meeting any girl.”

The Raees actress was trolled for smoking and wearing a halter dress, among other things, reacting to that, Kriti said, “I feel that we shouldn’t give much importance to trolling. If an unknown person talks about me then, I don’t get affected with that in my normal life but more than that we shouldn’t give importance to comment on topic like these.”

“I feel privacy of person especially of film actors get affected by social media but honestly speaking, Paparazzi and media put these kind of stuff and then it gets viral on social media so firstly, media should get aware that we actors are also normal human beings and we also want to live life on our own terms so I feel media should pay attention to privacy of film stats”

And here’s what Pakistani stars Humaima Malick, Osman Khalid Butt and Momina Mustehsan posted on twitter:

Ok so now you can't date anyone , can't smoke , can't go out , can't wear what you want to just because you are a celebrity wah yar had hai — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) September 22, 2017

Im assuming those bashing @TheMahiraKhan are saints & would happily put every moment of their lives up for scrutiny. To each their own guys! — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) September 22, 2017

'SHOCKING: Behaya male actor cigarette-noshi kartay huay pakray gaye – sharmnaak manazir'.. said NO ONE EVER.

F*** your double standards. pic.twitter.com/t91Owh1D1i — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) September 22, 2017

Here’s the photo that created chaos: