Here’s What Mahira Khan Thought Might Happen When She Met Shah Rukh Khan For The First Time

Mahira Khan Speaks About First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistani actress who made her dream Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees couldn’t be a part of the film’s promotional events in India due to the ongoing political tensions. But she was present at the success press conference with the team of Raees. No, not in person, but through video conferencing.

It was a session full of fun with Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and co-producer of the film Ritesh Sidhwani and of course Mahira Khan through video conference. However, Mahira joined the success presser a day after Pakistan lifted the ban on Indian films’ release. With Raees all set to release in Pakistan soon, the move was an obvious step.

Mahira seemed thoroughly excited to be a part of the movie’s success press conference and chatted vibrantly with the media.

She was asked about her first meeting with the King Khan of Bollywood and this is what the actress said, “By then I had signed Raees and was doing a small photoshoot. He (SRK) has dropped by and I didn’t know he was going to be there or come to say hi.”

She was in her van when she was told “he” is here and the confused Mahira Khan was asked to come quickly. She continued, “Okay so I quickly ran. I know I should have freshened up or something but I had no time and so I ran out. I met him and said hello. He replied with ‘AssalamAlaikum’ and asked if I was doing okay and assured me I’ll do fine and that was it, it was a very short meeting.”

“Even though, I thought the wind will blow and leaves will fall nothing of the sort happened,” Mahira jokingly added.

Raees released on January 25 and has so far collected over Rs 125 crore at the box office.

