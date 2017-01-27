Mahira Khan’s Reaction On Raees With Shah Rukh Khan Not Been Able To Release In Pakistan Yet!

Not everyone is as lucky as Mahira Khan to have got a debut film with Shah Rukh Khan. Just when Mahira had stepped on the path from which top actress like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have walked, the unfortunate Uri attacks happened.

Only then India made a call to announce the permanent ban on Pakistani artists in India.

This lead the artists to immediately wave a goodbye to the country. Mahira Khan, having done Raees with Shah Rukh was all set to promote herself, but had to take off.

When Mahira was asked about how she felt, this is what she said about the misfortune.

“I am the first Pakistani actress who got the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead. But I feel that my success and fame has come under the evil eye due to which my film has not been able to release in Pakistan.”

However, reports have suggested that the Bollywood films have the permission to be screened in the Pakistani cinemas. When she was asked about this, she said, “It is a good sign that the exhibition of Bollywood films is being reopened in the country”.

Adding more to that, Mahira Khan said that “Pakistani films are my priority, however; I had never compromised on the role. I will work in films based on quality productions and significant characters”.

Well! Having hit the screens, Mahira Khan has gained her share of popularity and appreciation that she completely deserved. Let’s hope she makes it great in her career ahead. After all, working with Shah Rukh is no less.

