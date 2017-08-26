Making Of 2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer Looks Grandeur And Better!

While the film is currently in its post-production stage, the makers have released a making video of the film, featuring Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth.

Director Shankar shared the first glimpse of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0 in the making video of the film. Even before the release of trailer and teaser, the makers have unveiled the making video of the film. Antagonist Akshay Kumar plays the role of Dr. Richards, a scientist, while Rajinikanth is seen as Chitti the robot.

Going by the making video, the team has left no stone unturned to make the second part grandeur. The video shows behind the scenes moment of Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth. The audience also gets a glimpse of how the robots and rest of the VFX are being done for the film.

The music composed by Oscar-winning AR Rahman in the video is borrowed from Enthiran. He has composed music for 2.0 as well and it remains to see the kind of variety he brings in this.

Made on a lavish budget of Rs 400 crore, 2.0 is a Science Fiction film featuring “Superstar Rajinikanth” & Akshay Kumar, being directed by Shankar and music by A. R. Rahman. The film also stars Amy Jackson. The release of the film has been pushed to 2018.

Watch the making of Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’:

Watch Video Here: