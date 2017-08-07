Malaika Arora Finally Breaks Silence On Split With Arbaaz Khan And Reason Why She Still Using Khan Surname!

Post divorce and break ups, ex-couples are always in a dilemma to stay friends or not. Well, is it really difficult to remain cordial with your ex? Bollywood ex-couples Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan and Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora surely believe in ‘let’s be friends’ notion. The recently divorced couple, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan are often spotted spending time together with family and friends. The two are seen going out on lunch and dinners dates along with their mutual friends and family members.

The two have taken up their divorce quite maturely. Arbaaz had many times spoken his heart out about his broken marriage with Malaika. Now, for the first time, Malaika Arora speaks up about how spending time with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan keeps their son happy.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don’t change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It’s personal. We don’t have to prove anything to anybody. [Meeting Arbaaz] makes my son happy, and that makes me happy. Come on! For Amu [sister Amrita Arora Ladak], he’s like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us,” Malaika said during a recent interview.

For the first time, Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and why she still uses ‘Khan’ as her surname on Instagram. During an interview with Mid-Day, Malaika was asked about why she still chooses to use Khan on her Instagram account and that if she feels single.

To which the gorgeous mom replied, “Yes, I do use Khan (laughs). God, I haven’t thought it [being single]. Honestly, it hasn’t been a conscious decision. What has to happen will happen organically. Let’s see where life takes me.”

Speaking about her separation with Arbaaz being a tough decision, Malaika said, “Arbaaz and I have known each other all our lives. It was emotionally difficult, but we haven’t really talked about it because we are private individuals. He is very important to me. No matter what happens or where life takes us, Arbaaz will always be integral to my life.”

Watch Video : Malaika Arora Looks STUNNING In White Dress At Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan Birthday Bash