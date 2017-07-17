Malaika Arora Is Killing It With These Hot Photos!

Malaika Arora is turning heads as she poses in a swimming pool donning a black swimwear!

Malaika Arora is definitely one of those Bollywood actresses who is aging gracefully. The actress never fails to surprise us with her amazing snaps that she keeps sharing via her Instagram handle.

Posing in a swimming pool, Malaika is simply looking like a hot diva who is floating on the surface of the water. Adorning a black and red swimwear, she is looking absolutely stunning.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she writes, “#summer throwback …… @thelabellife @mw_india #swimwear”

Check out her picture here…

#summer throwback …… @thelabellife @mw_india #swimwear A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Malaika is someone who is very conscious of her figure. We have so many times spotted her coming out after her gym and yoga sessions. She is one lady who does not let her body grow even an inch extra!

Malaika is one of those celebs of B-town for whom age is just a number. The 43-year-old actress is in the best of her shape as she regularly visits the gym. Although the mother of a teenage boy, Malaika is no less stunning than any of our young Bollywood actresses.