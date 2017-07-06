Mandana Karimi Makes Confusing Statement After Filing Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Gaurav Gupta!

Mandana Karimi once again talks about the trouble in her marriage with husband Gaurav Gupta.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi recently left everyone shocked after she filed domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta. This came as a shock only because Mandana had married Gaurav just 5 months ago. Just a few months after her marriage, Mandana has knocked the doors of the court against her husband alleging domestic violence. She has also alleged harassment by her mother-in-law. During a recent interview, Mandana even opened her heart out on being penniless, having no clothes and living in an apartment since 7 weeks while her in-laws have moved on in their life.

Mandana in her application to the court has also mentioned about being forced to quit her acting career by in-laws and was locked up as a prisoner after marriage. Well, on the one side, Mandana has filed domestic violence case and on the other hand, the actress states that she wants to get back to her husband. She also stated about not filing any divorce case.

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror when Mandana was asked why she was thrown out, she said, “After an argument with my husband, I had gone to a friend’s to cool down. When I returned, they wouldn’t let me enter and have stopped communicating with me.”

“Some of my friends have come down but my family is not here and I don’t have a place to stay. I am not in touch with anyone from Bigg Boss so I don’t think any of them are aware of my plight,” she added.

Talking about the domestic violence case, she said, “I didn’t leave my house, I love it. I haven’t been allowed to enter the house or even my husband’s office but that doesn’t mean I should get divorced. I am still his wife, I love Gaurav. I haven’t filed for divorce, I have only filed a domestic violence case. I never expected it to end up as a horror story. You never expect things will turn bad when you are in love. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to me.”

Sounds quite confusing right? What is Mandana Karimi up to, we wonder!

