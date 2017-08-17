Meet The Modern Parents Of Bitti From Bareilly Ki Barfi

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ starring Kriti Sanon as Bitti is a slice of life film. The story revolves around the love triangle where in Bitti is in search for her perfect groom.

A film which focuses on a wedding essentially needs focus on the parents of the bride and groom. While the lead being Kriti Sanon aka Bitti, her parents play an important role in the story.

Bitti’s parents Narottam Mishra and Sushila played by Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa, are also worried about the concern most of the parents in India are, finding the perfect groom for their daughter.

However, what sets them apart are their liberal thoughts. While Bitti is bold and chirpy girl who follows her heart. Her dreams are fanned by her parents who support her.

Pankaj Tripathi shares, “It’s a wonderful experience playing a sweet, simple father.”

Talking about the unique qualities about Narottam Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi said, ”

It was the sincerity of Narottam Mishra that drew me to the role. He is not a typical father, the kind usually seen in our movies. While he’s funny, he’s also sensible and shares a great bond with his daughter. Above everything, he is progressive, which is rare in small towns. He knows that his daughter smokes, but he doesn’t judge her for that. He also allows Bitti to choose her partner. You, too, will relate to Mishraji; you’d be reminded of someone you know. You won’t find him going over the top”.

Pankaj Tripathi who is a father of a 10 year old borrowed experience from his real life to essay the father of the 25 year old Bitti. The father in Pankaj Tripathi was evident on the sets as the actor actually had tears in his eyes while shooting an emotional scene in the film.

Seema Pahwa who plays the mother of Bitti is a senior theater artist. Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa could be seen Sharing screen space for the first time in the film. Sharing his experience of working with the senior artiste, Pankaj Tripathi said, “This is our first film together. I had asked Ashwiny how we’d look like a couple because we don’t look the same age. While Seemaji’s character is a bit loud — thoda cheekhna-chillana hai — my character is the opposite. Seemaji is a senior artiste who comes from theatre. So, we used to improvise a lot, which in turn helped Kriti better her scenes.”

Seema Pahwa also threw some light on her character as Sushila and revealed her point of inspiration for the role. She shared, “As actors, you have to go beyond the script and observe people around you. During my travels to UP, I’ve observed many common women. My character is inspired by all of them, whose only worry is to find their daughters a good match. I’ve also drawn inspiration from my aunts, whose worlds are limited to their homes and children. Almost 90 per cent mothers in India have the same worry: bachche ki shaadi.”

Talking about her onscreen daughter, the senior artiste said, “Initially, I had thought, ‘Kriti bahut modern ladki hai. How will she even understand what Bareilly is and what sort of girl Bitti is?’ But from the first shot, we got our chemistry right. She understood her character well. In fact, during a workshop, I remember she had placed her hand on my shoulder aur maine uska haath jhatak diya, kyunki maaon ko aisa khulapan accha nahi lagta. The whole team said, ‘Yeh maa beti tayaar ho gayi hain’ and Kriti started laughing because that is how our on-screen equation is. Rajkummar (Rao) was also fun to work with. This is my third film with Ayushmann (Khurrana) as his mother-in-law. Hum saas-daamaad package deal mein aate hain!”

The trailer of the film has got everyone hooked and the music of the film is winning hearts. The songs ‘Sweety Tera Drama’, ‘Nazm Nazm’ and ‘Twist Kamariya’ are ruling charts.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is the collaborative effort between Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.

Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain contributed to a power packed script to Juno Chopra’s sphere headed execution while Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari captured perfect frames.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ brings to celluloid for the first time the team of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.