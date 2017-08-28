Mika Singh Supports Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Gets Trolled Badly!

The Bollywood singer Mika Singh made a tweet in support of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and as a result got trolled by the people!

The chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has become a favourite of the news headlines after being convicted of rape. He had appeared in the Panchkula, Haryana court for the rape case trial and was found guilty. But before the hearing of the case in the court, the godmen received support from the Bollywood singer, Mika Singh.

The singer took to social media Twitter saying, “My best wishes to @Gurmeetramrahim bhaaji .. I hope the court will make the right decision. The greatest thing is he went on time..”

My best wishes to @Gurmeetramrahim bhaaji .. I hope the court will make the right decision. The greatest thing is he went on time🙏.. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 25, 2017

Well, it was just the singer’s tweet but we guess that it did not quite go well with the social media users. People were agitated seeing that he is supporting the Dera chief.

People started trolling him badly. There were comments like, “Very shameful ek rapist ko bachane k liye pray kar rhe hai aap (You are praying to save a rapist)” and “How Utterly shameful. coz celebrities like u endorse such fake babas n charlatans these ppl rise above d law of d land”

Check out some of the comments made by the people:

Very shameful ek rapist ko bachane k liye pray kar rhe hai aap. — Nutan Chaudhary (@NutanChaudhary6) August 25, 2017

How Utterly shameful.coz celebrities like u endorse such fake babas n charlatans these ppl rise above d law of d land😡 — Harbinder Kaur (@harbspeak) August 25, 2017

Chii. Thoooo — SAWAN CHALISYE (@Beingsawan_4u) August 25, 2017

Mika u lost my respect today.Really shameful. — 21 DEC 2018 (@srktard) August 25, 2017

Mikeya fudu gal krti ….rapist nu support krda tu — Jaspreet kang (@JASSI3131) August 25, 2017

Sharam aani chahiye tereko jb Teri beti ke saath hoga tb hum wish krenge wo rapist bach jaae.tb pta chalega kaisa lgta h bloody singer dog 😡 — Pallavi Singla (@pallavisingla8) August 25, 2017

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh came into the limelight when he scripted and starred in two movies. He was seen on the big screen in films ‘Messenger of God’ and its sequel a few years ago.

The Dera chief, although in prison, is getting a VIP treatment there. Even after being found guilty, Ram Rahim is not being treated like a criminal. His followers have created havoc in the states of Haryana and Punjab. Even schools and colleges have been ordered to be shut due to security concerns.

