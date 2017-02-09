Here Is What Mira Rajput Has Planned For Hubby Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday

As Shahid Kapoor turns 36 this February 25, his wife Mira Rajput has planned a birthday bash for him. And Mrs. Kapoor has made sure that her hubby’s diet plan is not disrupted because of that.

Mira is hosting a bash on February 19 at their Juhu apartment and all of Bollywood celebs have been invited from his Rangoon co-stars, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, to the Bachchans.

As Sasha is a teetotaler, the party is going to be free of alcohol. But there will be drinks of a different kind – detox shots made of celery, kale, carrot, cucumber and kiwi, alongside other healthy treats will be served.

A source close to the development told a tabloid, “Shahid has been extremely focused on his fitness regime for his look as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. So the celebrations will dish out hors d’oeuvres made of superfoods, salads, smoothies and guilt-free desserts. Mira is personally working on the menu.”

Aren’t Mira’s efforts commendable? While she wants to make a special gesture for her husband’s birthday, at the same time she doesn’t want to hamper his fitness regime and diet plans.

The actor is gearing up for his next release Rangoon, which is touted as one of the biggest films of the year, apart from Padmavati (which is also a Shahid starrer).

