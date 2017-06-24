Mithali Raj Slams Reporter Who Asked Sexist Question

The Indian skipper slammed a reporter when he asked about her favourite cricketer.

The female Indian Cricket Team is gearing up for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 which is hosted by England. A part of any sports team’s captain’s job is to answer questions put forward by the media. Recently, at the opening dinner and media round table event of the female world cup, the Indian skipper was countered with a question that made her furious.

Mithali Raj was questioned by a reporter about who her favourite male cricketer was. The question did not go well with the captain and she blasted out on the reporter for asking such a question. She showered the reporter with her own questions saying, ”Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer?” Mithali shot back.Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

She further said, ”I have always been asked who’s your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.”

The angry skipper did not stop there. She bursted out saying, ”There’s a lot of difference because we are not a regular on television. Now the BCCI has made an effort that the last two home series have been televised and social media has improved a lot of it but there is a still a lot of catch-up to do in terms of recognition.Men’s cricket sets the bar. We are always trying to reach where they set the standard. All of us follow men’s cricket because we want at some point that women’s cricket would be up there.”

For those people who are unaware, Mithali Raj is a living legend of female cricket who has represented our country at the top-most level for 17 years now. She has set amazing records in ODIs and her numbers even put the male cricketers to shame.

The Women’s World Cup starts on June 24, with a match against England in Derbyshire.

Watch Video Himesh Snapped With New Girlfriend Sonia At Tubelight Screening