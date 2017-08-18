My Mother Called Saying I Beg Of You Don’t Use The Word: Karan Johar On Nepotism

Karan Johar was attending IFFM 2017, where he was again asked about nepotism!

The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been called a flag bearer of nepotism in the industry by Kangana Ranaut. It was on his own talk show Koffee With Karan. And it is since then that the issue has been going on and on.

Karan Johar was attending IFFM 2017, where he was again asked about nepotism. To which he said, “Right before I reached here, my mother called me and she said, I beg of you. Do not use the word.”

He added on further saying, “Because anything I say for or against, is going to be held against me and I’m not about to be trolled all over again. I’ve made my mistakes of stretching this issue and talking about it, I’ve already apologised, I’ve expressed my regrets. And now I’m in a condition of nepospasm. I get a convulsion immediately. It’s called nepospasm – fear of the word nepotism.”

When asked about working with new actors in the industry, he said, “I’m so excited about working with newer talents that I haven’t worked with. I haven’t directed Ranveer Singh and it’d be exciting to direct him. I haven’t directed Deepika Padukone and it’d be so exciting to direct her.”

He also talked about casting veteran beauties like Rekha and Sridevi in his films. He said, “I’d love to direct these tremendous forces of cinema that I’ve grown up watching, loved and actually applauded as a cine-goer and as a filmmaker.”

It was very recently when the debate of the N-word was refuelled. It was when KJo along with Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan had chanted ‘Nepotism Rocks’ at IIFA. The issue of nepotism has been stretched too much and the stars like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seem to be fed up with it!

