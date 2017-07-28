Mouni Roy Is Setting The Screens On Fire With This Picture Flaunting A BACKLESS Outfit!

Mouni Roy is very soon going to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the film ‘Gold’ alongside Akshay Kumar.

The TV actress has made a huge fan following for herself with her roles in different TV serials. She is currently ruling the TV screens with the second season of her daily soap ‘Naagin’. She is also going to make her debut in B-town with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Gold’.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos on the picture sharing site Instagram. She has shared yet another picture of herself where she is looking absolutely sizzling.

Mouni, in the snap, can be seen flaunting her back as she is wearing a backless outfit. The click has a black and white hue to it making the actress look simply hot!

Sharing the picture, Mouni captions it as, “SELF MADE #Repost @sashajairam (@get_repost)… Beautiful @imouniroy styled by @_ankiitaa_ ; hair by @jadhavsharda; make up by #mukeshpatilmakeup #sashajairamphotography”

There have been many reports on the Bollywood debut of the actress. It is being said that it was due to Salman that she got to audition for Akshay Kumar’s film.

The film ‘Gold’ is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is based on the athlete Balbir Singh. He was the one who won the first ever gold medal at 1948 London Olympics after Independence. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the athlete, while Mouni will be seen playing his love interest.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, next year.