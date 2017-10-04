Move Over Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez Is Here !

Jacqueline Fernandez who has recently garnered adulations and praises for her hottest avatar in Judwaa 2 is being touted as the new age Katrina Kaif by one and all.

The actress is absolutely ravishing in all her avatars and with every film, she is only growing bigger.

Just one song of Jacquline, Chandralekha that had her showcasing her pole dance skills independently became a massive success despite the fate of the film.

While men are drooling over her hotness, girls look up to her for inspiration. Her effortless dance moves, her hot avatars have time and again amazed and stunned people.

One major take away of Judwaa 2 is audiences confessing that they couldn’t get their eyes off Jacqueline whenever she’s on screen. Her fan base is consistently growing and there is a certain buzz about her.

Something that we saw in Katrina Kaif some years ago. Jacqueline seems to be walking on a similar path, perhaps with greater achievements.

Jacqueline is currently basking in the success of Judwaa 2 and will soon start work on Race 3 with Salman Khan.