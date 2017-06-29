After MS Dhoni, Harsh Goenka Criticizes India Captain Virat Kohli

Harsh Goenka slams Virat Kohli on Twitter in his sarcastic tweet.

If you are a cricket fan, I am sure you might who Harsh Goenka is. He is the brother of an IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant’s owner. Last time, Harsh was slammed for tweeting about the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni for his poor performances in IPL 2017. Wel, he is back in the news again for making another controversial tweet. This time against Indian Captain Virat Kohli.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

To people who don’t know, Anil Kumble has quit as Indian cricket coach and so, the team is in search of a new coach. In his latest tweet, Harsh has written the qualification one needs to be the next Indian cricket team coach. The post reads: “Pl apply for Indian cricket coach. Qualifications: Organise travel schedule Fix hotel rooms Be obedient to BCCI and Indian cricket captain.”

Pl apply for Indian cricket coach. Qualifications:

Organise travel schedule

Fix hotel rooms

Be obedient to BCCI and Indian cricket captain. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 27, 2017

There were rumours of a rift between the Indian captain Virat Kohli and now the former coach of the team, Anil Kumble. This is said to be the reason why Kumble quit from his post. Many former cricketers have opined that Kumble has been mistreated by the captain. Looks like Harsh has also joined the club to criticize Virat.

However, in one of his replies to a Twitter user, Harsh was all praises for Virat Kohli. Take a look:

haha…well said Harsh. Kohli does not have the statesmanship that Indian Cricket team’s captain should display — Niraj (@nirajupadhyay) June 28, 2017

I don’t agree sir. Kohli is the best player and a great aggressive captain — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 28, 2017

Watch Video Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s GREAT MESSAGE For Captain Virat Kohli For The India Vs Pakistan Match