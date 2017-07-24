Mubarakan Family Meets Real Life Family In Delhi!

As India goes Mubarakan, makers had picked houses in their city tours, where Anil Arjun would give them a suprise visit.

After Ahmedabad, this time was in Delhi.. Anil and Arjun dressed as their film characters entered a housing society in Delhi and surprised a family.

The families who have seen their stars on the big screen couldn’t give that they were sitting with them in the living room.

As a part of Mubarakan’s promotional spree, the Mubarakan family had earlier met a real life Gujarat family while they were in Ahmedabad.

Mubarakan thrives on the emotions and bond of a family through a big fat Indian wedding, visiting a joint family was just an apt way to relive the emotions.

The film which is touted to be a family entertainer is making the right noise by promoting it in a family oriented manner.

The comedy film also brings to celluloid the real life family members Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor for the first time.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

