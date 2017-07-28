Mubarakan Gets A Thumbs Up From The Audiences

Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture ‘Mubarakan’ which hit the screen today is garnering immense response from the audience and critics alike.

The film Mubarakan is touted to be a complete family entertainer with an ensemble cast which has delivered a laughter riot.

Mubarakan has been receiving rave reviews from film critics who have largely hailed the film as a family entertainer.

The film is also garnering love and appreciation from the audience across quarters.

Mubarakan is Anees Bazmee’s latest family entertainer after having delivered family entertainers like No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008) to name a few.

Anil Kapoor’s character as Kartar Singh has left the audiences in splits with his hilarious punch lines that tickle our funny bones.

Arjun Kapoor who is donning a dual role in the film has also accumulated huge response.

The film promises to be a fun feast for the family audience and showcases the comic world of the Mubarakan parivaar.

Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film also brings the real life chacha bhatija jodi Arjun and Anil Kapoor on screen for the first time.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios has released on 28th July 2017 and is leaving audiences in splits.

