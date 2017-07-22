Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan Has The Highest Double Role Screen Time!

Yes you heard it right, In Mubarakan, the double role screen space time of Arjun Kapoor is over an hour i.e. is approximately 63 minutes.

While many Bollywood movies in the past have had double roles, where the two characters meet at an important junction or in the end being a case of mistaken identity, Mubarakan has both Karan and Charan together in many scenes throughout the film.

Arjun Kapoor had to work very hard as he had to shoot for both his characters Charan and Karan from the film, the talented actor also shared during one of his interactions, he said,“I was getting the opportunity to do a double role, which doesn’t rely on mistaken identity.My most important coactor was going to be me.This was a challenge I wanted to undertake just to see how it all came together”

This makes it the highest screen time for any Bollywood film having a double role.

Mubarakan is all set to represent the perfect Punjabi family setting and has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences with its trailer and all the songs which have been released till now.

The makers had also held one of its kind Bollywood events, where the entire cast were welcoming the audiences to experience what a Grand Sangeet ceremony looks like.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

