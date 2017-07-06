Mubarakan New Song Goggle Pake: Arjun Kapoor Flirts With Athiya Shetty And Ileana Dcruz

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are rocking it with Athiya Shetty And Ileana Dcruz in Goggle Pake, the new song from Mubarakan.

The Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who are chacha-bhatija in real life are going to be seen sharing the same relationship on-screen in the upcoming film ‘Mubarakan’. The film also stars Ileana Dcruz and Athiya Shetty.

The makers have already released the title track of the film and another song named ‘Hawa Hawa’. And the latest one to be released is the song ‘Goggle Pake’ whose title itself sets you in the party mood.

In the song, the whole star cast of the film can be seen grooving. Everyone looks all set for a wedding function as they dazzle. The add-on to the looks are those black shades which complement the title of the song ‘Goggle Pake’.

Going with the title, the song is a rocking-rolling party track which will bring you on the floors to tap your feet!

The song, which is perfect for a wedding party, has been sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Tulsi Kumar, Neeti Mohan and Amaal Malik. Penned down by Kumaar, the music has been given by Amaal Malik.

Mubarakan is a story of identical twins Karan and Charan (played by Arjun Kapoor), who through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be.

The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar (played by Anil Kapoor) be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

For knowing that, you need to go and watch the film which is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, this year.