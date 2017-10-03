Farhan Akhtar Looks Dapper On The Cover Of The Man Magazine!

The multifaceted Farhan Akhtar features on ‘The Man’ magazine cover for its October’ 17 issue.

The director turned producer-actor posed for the premium magazine in a grey striped white shirt paired with black trousers and keeping it stylish with an undone bow tie. Farhan looked dapper in the formal attire reflecting his suave personality.

The magazine features the star with the tagline ‘The Many Talents of Farhan Akhtar’ who successfully wears many hats and does justice to venture in different capacities.

Farhan Akhtar embarked his entry into Bollywood as a director in 2001 and climbed the ladder of success over the years to establish himself not only as a director but also as a producer, actor, and writer.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The articulate director left the audience charmed with his direction and writing in the iconic Dil Chahta Hai and also gave us masterpieces like Lakshaya and Don. Producing highest grossing movies like the Don franchise and 2017’s highest grosser Raees, under his co-owner production banner ‘Excel Entertainment’.

Farhan took the audience by surprise with his power-packed performances in Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do and many other movies. His latest release, Lucknow Central was critically acclaimed and struck a chord with the audience for its content too.

The star has not only marked his success in the film fraternity but also acknowledges social work as his responsibility with his social initiative MARD.

Undoubtedly, he is one Bollywood personality who juggles multiple crafts and has established benchmarks with the perfect blend of imagination, out of the box creativity along with an understanding of the business. The Man celebrates the multi-talented personality of Farhan Akhtar who has wooed the audience with his performances on-screen and off it too.

Watch Video : Dapper Akshay Kumar Snapped At Judwaa 2 Special Screening