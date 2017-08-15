Mumbai Police Cyber Cell Arrests 4 For Leaking An Episode Of Game of Thrones Season 7

The fact that Game of Thrones is hugely popular should come as a shock to no one. HBO’s most popular TV series of all time is shown in 170 countries, has returned with season 7. While Indian fans are also captivated with each episode of the season, Indian police have arrested four people, who are suspected of leaking an episode of Game Of Thrones.

As per media reports, three of the accused are current employees of Prime Focus Technology, while one is a former employee. Prime Focus, a Mumbai-based company that stores and holds rights to process the series for Indian streaming website Hotstar, has lodged a complaint with police in this serious matter.

Police has arrested Ghadiyal, Suhail, Bhaskar Navinchandra Joshi and Alok Sharma in the case. After the internal inquiry was carried out, it came to notice that the episode was accessed using ID of their employee Abhishekh Ghadiyal. But the stolen data was sent using email account of an ex-employee Mohammed Suhail.

A case has been registered under sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and 43 (damage to the computer, computer system, etc.) and 66 (computer related offences) of the IT Act.

All the accused persons were produced before the court of Magistrate. A prayer was made for their custodial interrogation and the court has been pleased to send the accused persons to police custody for 7 days, i.e., till August 21, 2017

Episode four of the seventh season was leaked on 4 August, just a few days before it was due to telecast globally. Well, there is no denying that Game Of Thrones is the most pirated show in the TV history. There have been several cases of such episodes being leaked.