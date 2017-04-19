Mumbai Police Beefs Up Security Outside Sonu Nigam’s Residence

377 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s tweet against waking up to the azaan has stirred a huge controversy.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has landed into a big trouble after his unintentional tweet against waking up to Azaan. The singer took the Internet by storm after he expressed his anger at being woken up by the morning Azaan. The singer complained of ‘forced religiousness’ and ‘gundagardi” on being woken up by the sound of azaan and also wrote that he has to wake up despite not being a Muslim.

In the latest development on the azaan controversy, security has been reportedly beefed up by the Mumbai Police outside the singer’s house. According to reports, the Mumbai Police has reached outside Sonu Nigam’s Versova bungalow, Namah.

Meanwhile, following his tweets, a senior member of a minority council issued a fatwa against singer Sonu Nigam for his comments over azaan. Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council issued a fatwa saying, “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person.”

Reacting to Quaderi’s fatwa, Sonu Nigam has agreed to shave his head. The singer took to Twitter saying, “Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi.” He also invites media to his home for the same.