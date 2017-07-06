Mumbarakan: Anil Kapoor Rocks It In Black Shades In This Exclusive Still From The Song Goggle Pake

Anil Kapoor seems to be a very cool uncle as he dons these black shades for the song Goggle Pake!

The Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who are chacha-bhatija in real life are going to be seen sharing the same relationship on-screen in the upcoming film ‘Mubarakan’. The film also stars Ileana Dcruz and Athiya Shetty.

The makers have already released the title track of the film and another song named ‘Hawa Hawa’. Next to be released is the song ‘Goggle Pake’ which title itself sets you in the party mood.

We have got an exclusive still from the song which shows Anil Kapoor in a full Punjabi-spirit. Wearing a white turban on a black and white sherwani, the actor can be seen grooving on the song. The add on to the look are those black shades which complement the title of the song ‘Goggle Pake’.

Going with the title, the song seems to be a rocking-rolling party track. It is expected to bring you on the floors to tap your feet!

Mubarakan is a story of identical twins Karan and Charan (played by Arjun Kapoor), who through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be.

The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar (played by Anil Kapoor) be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

For knowing that, you need to go and watch the film which is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, this year.

Watch Video : UNCUT Mubarakan Trailer Launch | Anil Kapoor | Arjun Kapoor | Athiya Shetty | Ileana D’Cruz