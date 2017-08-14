Munna Michael Actress Nidhhi Agerwal To Star In KriArj Entertainment’s Next?

Nidhhi Agerwal who made her big Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael was recently spotted catching a movie with producer Prerna Arora and was later spotted at the screening of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with the head honcho at KriArj Entertainment.

This isn’t going unnoticed by the industry insiders, with rumors floating of Nidhhi being cast in one of the projects under the KriArj banner.

Says an industry source, ” KriArj has several films in the pipeline with casting underway for many of them. Nidhhi’s recent spottings with producer Prerna Arora have sparked rumors of an association. Everyone is wondering if Nidhhi Agerwal will star in a project under the producer’s banner”.