Naagin 3 Is Coming This Diwali With This Favourite Balaji Actress As Vamp

Naagin series is based on a model emulated from the west telly series which has an end date and comes in seasons. Naagin 2 is soon going off air and will be replaced by another Balaji Telefilms’ show, Chandrakanta. And if you are wondering when will your favourite supernatural show be back, it will be replacing the first season of Chandrakanta that begins in June.

It seems, this TRP number 1 show, is returning with a fresh face as its vamp. A report by Bollywood Life claims that one of T.V’s favourite actresses will be making her comeback with this show as a vamp – Poonam Narula Goel.She was seen in multiple Balaji shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kutumb, Kahiin Kissi Roz, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kkusum. You will also remember her as the mom from Shararat. She is married to telly actor Manish Goel for almost 15 years and the couple has two children together. Poonam is all set to make a comeback with this popular show in its new season.

This is the possible storyline of the third season. Apparently, Karanvir Bohra’s character Rocky and Mouni Roy’s Shivangi/Shivanya will be killed off at the end of season two by Poonam’s character, which is going to be similar to Sudha Chandran’s Yamini, one of the favourites on the show. She will want money and the Naagmani, which is the most coveted item. It seems she will be Akhilesh Raheja’s (Manish Khanna) wife who was promised a share from the Naagmani. She had shared her family with Yamini in her quest to get the stone.

Does this mean Karanvir, Mouni and Sudha’s characters will bid adieu to the show? We hope not as these are crowd favourites.

We just hope Naagin 3 is able to achieve new levels of thrill and snake drama!