Nach Baliye 8: Pritam Singh And Amanjjot To Get Evicted This Week!

Celebrity couple Pritam Singh and Amanjjot will be evicted from Nach Baliye 8.

The celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 is getting interesting with each passing day. The celebrity couples are seen entertaining the viewers with their thrilling dance performances. The makers of the show are giving their best to keep the audience hooked to the television. Last week, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra made a grand guest appearance on the show.

Meanwhile, the competition on the show is getting tougher and more difficult for the judges as one Jodi has to be eliminated every week. It’s been three weeks to the reality show and two jodis; Siddharth-Trupti and Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma have already walked out of the show. Well, the competition is getting tougher and celebrity couples are surely under pressure.

Now according to what we hear, celebrity couple Pritam Singh and Amanjjot will be evicted from the show. Yes, they are the third couple to be eliminated from Nach Baliye season 8. Well, despite being non-dancers the adorable couple gave their best every week. However, this time turned out to be unlucky and have to walk out of the show.

On a related note, Malaika Arora Khan has replaced Sonakshi Sinha on the judges’ panel. The former Nach Baliye judge will be on the show once again while Sonakshi Sinha is on a break. Also, the weekend episodes will see Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as guests for the promotions of their upcoming film, Half Girlfriend. It was quite a happy reunion for Arjun and Shraddha with Nach Baliye judge and film’s director Mohit Suri.

The upcoming episode is going to be entertaining like never before. Malaika got groovy to the tunes of “Anarkali Disco Chali“ actor while Arjun, who plays a Bihari character in Half Girlfriend, danced to the Bhojpuri hit, “Lagave Lu Jab Lipistick“.