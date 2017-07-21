Akshay Kumar To Be Blamed For Namastey England’s Title Changed To Namastey Canada?

Akshay Kumar refused to give IP rights and hence Vipul Shah had to change the title.

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Namastey London’ charmed the audiences back in 2007 with its cute intercontinental love story. Ten years have passed since its release and now filmmaker Vipul Shah would be making a sequel to the movie. Its title was confirmed to be named ‘Namastey England’. Earlier, it was reported that the movie will feature Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Later, it was revealed that Akshay and Sonakshi would not feature in the movie as Akshay was busy with other work commitments.

Recently, it was reported that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to star in the movie. When it seemed that everything was in place for the movie to be started, another problem arose. This time, the problem is created by none other than Akshay Kumar.

According to reports, the actor has refused to give away the title Namastey England citing that he would work in the said movie in the future. So, Vipul Shah had to take a quick decision and changed the title to ‘Namastey Canada’. A source informs, “The project took some time to get finalised and Akshay got busy with other projects, including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, 2.0 and Gold. So, Vipul signed Parineeti and Arjun for the film. Both, Akshay and Vipul own the Intellectual Property (IP) rights to the Namastey series, and when the filmmaker approached him for the rights, the actor refused to part with the titles Namastey London 2 or Namastey England. He told Vipul that he may want to produce and act in Namastey England later. So, the filmmaker had no choice but to change the title to Namastey Canada.”

The movie will be shot in North America as against United Kingdom where it was going to be shot earlier. When mid-day contacted Vipul Shah, he refused to talk about the issue. He said, “Unfortunately, I can’t talk about it right now. You will have to bear with me for a couple of days till a few things get sorted out. I will make an announcement soon.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Mubarakan which will release on July 28. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu and will be next seen in Golmaal Again whose release date is not yet fixed.

