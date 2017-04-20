Nargis Fakhri Finally BREAKS SILENCE On Secretly Dating Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas!

279 SHARES Share Tweet

Nargis Fakhri Finally Opens Up On Link-Up With Pak Actor Imran Abbas

Nargis Fakhri was last seen opposite Riteish Deshmukh in a dud, Banjo. She was out of news for a while till she resurfaced, albeit her personal life. Recently, a picture of Nargis with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas went viral on social media. The very photo sparked rumours of the two actors dating.

Surprisingly, Nargis didn’t immediately slam the rumours or said anything about them. But, in an interview with a leading daily, she refused to recognise him.

She told the daily, “I don’t even know who he is.”

She added, “It’s from an old photo shoot, dating to a year ago.”

When asked why she did not comment on it earlier, Nargis said, “I thought of commenting on the speculations, but didn’t want to hurt his (Imran’s) feelings. The media is talking about it and he must be excited, so I don’t want to take away anyone’s moment of fun. Let him have his glory.”

Sassy!

For everyone who is wondering who this Pak actor is, Abbas is a popular name in Pakistan entertainment industry and was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Before this, the ‘Rockstar’ actress was linked with Uday Chopra. However, the two have strongly rubbished the rumours in the past and maintained that they were ‘just good friends’.

