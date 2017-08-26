Nargis Fakhri’s Response On Her Pregnancy Rumours Is Hilarious!

Nargis Fakhri had been rumoured to be pregnant after she was spotted with a round tummy at the airport!

The Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri was recently spotted at the airport. And it is since then that the rumours of her pregnancy had been doing the rounds of media. Wondering why? Well, the actress was spotted at the airport with a paunch. Her tummy had a bump which made her look pregnant. Also, she was seen hiding her face and just rushed out of the airport. Unlike always, she did not even wait to pose for the shutterbugs.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

And it was all of this that gave rise to her pregnancy rumours. But is the actress really pregnant? Well, we do not think so. As a few days ago only, we had spotted her killing it on the ramp while walking at the Lakme Fashion Week. She had adorned a beautiful lehenga and her belly looked absolutely flat in it.

The actress herself has now reacted on her pregnancy rumours. She took to the social media Twitter laughing at all such reports.

She has tweeted a meme on her airport look with a hamburglar on the other side. Fakhri has captioned it as, “BREAKING NEWS!”

She further tweets saying, “I laugh at my own jokes.”

I laugh at my own jokes 😂😂🤔🤔🤦🏻‍♀️ — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) August 26, 2017

In another one, she writes,”Did anyone out there get the joke?………. ok….. I think I hear crickets well then I’ll stick to smiling. Thanks bye.”

Did anyone out there get the joke?………. ok….. I think I hear crickets 😞well then I’ll stick to smiling. Thanks bye. — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) August 26, 2017

We love how the actress has taken the rumours in such a fun spirit and has made fun f herself with the meme!

Talking about the work front of Nargis Fakhri, she had made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Rockstar. And she had got much appreciation for her role. She was last seen with Riteish Deshmukh in the film Banjo.

Watch Video : Amitabh Bachchan REACTS On The Tripple Talaq Judgement