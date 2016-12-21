Naseeruddin Shah And Tisca Chopra Started Shooting For THE HUNGRY

Principle Photography started this week on the UK-India co-production of The Hungry, a contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus. This bold new adaptation tells the story of a vengeful mother at the lavish wedding of two wealthy families, updating the original play’s themes of corruption, greed and revenge for a global audience.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

The film has a stunning international cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah (Monsoon Wedding, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Tisca Chopra (24 India, Like Stars on Earth, Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost), Arjun Gupta (How to Get Away with Murder, Nurse Jackie, Bridge and Tunnel), Neeraj Kabi (Viceroy’s House, Talvar, Ship of Theseus), Sayani Gupta (Margarita with a Straw, Fan, Parched) and Antonio Aakeel (City of Tiny Lights, Skins). The film is written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee (Lets Be Out, The Sun is Shining) and co-written and produced by Tanaji Dasgupta (Chittagong, Sold) and Kurban Kassan (The Party, 20,000 Days on Earth, Ginger and Rosa).

The revenge thriller is being delivered by Film London and CINESTAAN Film Company using the former’s filmmaking scheme, Microwave as its model. The film has brought together filmmaking talent from India and the UK, key to which was a rigorous selection and training programme funded by The British Council.